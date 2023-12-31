Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The idea is to focus on what Mahomes and Co. do best, spending less time shuttling players on and off the field, and allowing everyone to play faster.

The Chiefs rank ninth in total yards and 11th in scoring -- fine numbers for many offenses, but a dramatic dip for a team that led the NFL in both categories last season on the way toward Mahomes' second AP NFL MVP award and another Super Bowl win.

Kansas City's defense has emerged as its strength, ranking second in yards and scoring allowed, which bodes well for the Chiefs' chances of making a playoff run if the offense can't find its old form.