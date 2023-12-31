Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

Mired in a rare offensive slump, the Kansas City Chiefs pared things down this week to try to get Patrick Mahomes and company humming again.
Sources say the Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from head coach Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals, which means fewer plays, fewer personnel packages and, most likely, fewer players getting their hands on the football.
The idea is to focus on what Mahomes and Co. do best, spending less time shuttling players on and off the field, and allowing everyone to play faster.
The Chiefs rank ninth in total yards and 11th in scoring -- fine numbers for many offenses, but a dramatic dip for a team that led the NFL in both categories last season on the way toward Mahomes' second AP NFL MVP award and another Super Bowl win.
Kansas City's defense has emerged as its strength, ranking second in yards and scoring allowed, which bodes well for the Chiefs' chances of making a playoff run if the offense can't find its old form.
Despite losing four out of six games since the bye, including an ugly defeat last week at the hands of the division rival Raiders, the Chiefs (9-6) can lock up the AFC West today with a win or tie against the Bengals, or a loss or tie by both Las Vegas and Denver.