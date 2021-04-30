Chiefs signing former Vikings, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon 

Though the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to make a selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, that's not stopping them from adding talent.

The two-time reigning AFC champions are signing free-agent running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon.

Once a high-profile signing by the San Francisco 49ers who was derailed by injuries, McKinnon, 28, still offers a burst in the backfield. Following four seasons to start his career with the Vikings, McKinnon moved on to the 49ers but missed all of the 2018 and 2019 campaigns due to knee injuries.

Last year, he saw action in all 16 games with four starts, compiling 319 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries.