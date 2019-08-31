Around the NFL

Injuries: Jerick McKinnon will miss another season

Published: Aug 31, 2019 at 09:46 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Once again, Jerick McKinnon's season is over before it begins.

For a second consecutive campaign, McKinnon will miss an entire year as the San Francisco 49ers will place the running back on season-ending injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. Niners GM John Lynch confirmed McKinnon will require another procedure on his knee and will be headed to IR.

McKinnon suffered a torn ACL before the season began last year. This summer, McKinnon returned only briefly as he was removed from the team's active/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 6, but was subsequently shut down following a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee.

It seems that McKinnon's setback has now turned into a shutdown for the season.

There was some positive news announced by Lynch as he said No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa (ankle) will be ready to practice on Monday.

Here are other injury news items we are monitoring on Saturday:

  1. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is not a candidate for injured reserve, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor told the media on Saturday, adding he feels as though Green will be back before the eight-week mark of recovery from whence he sustained the injury on July 27.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers starting left tackle Russell Okung will remain on the non-football illness list as he continues to recover from a pulmonary embolism.
  1. Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock (thumb) will be headed to injured reserve, general manager John Elway announced.
  1. Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Croft(foot) has been removed from the Active/PUP list and will join the 53-man roster, the team announced.
  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
