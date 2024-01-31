Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Kicker Justin Tucker trying to 'get under our skin' with pregame setup

The hubbub started well before the contest started when all three players were warming up -- Tucker on the Chiefs' side of the field. The K.C. players were then seen booting the kicker's equipment out of the way.

Tucker said on Monday that it's just part of his pregame routine, suggesting he meant no harm, calling it "kind of silly."

Mahomes clearly didn't believe that excuse.

"He does that to get under our skin," Mahomes said of Tucker. "I asked him to move his stuff, and he got up and moved it, I think, two inches but didn't move it out of the way. I was going to let it slide but Travis moved it for me and after that I wasn't going to let him put it back down.