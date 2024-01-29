Around the NFL

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker: Pregame interaction with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes 'kind of silly' 

Published: Jan 29, 2024 at 02:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, cameras caught Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossing aside Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's equipment.

Video of the kerfuffle quickly spread, breathing life into the pregame festivities.

On Monday, following the Chiefs' 17-10 victory that eliminated the Ravens from the postseason, Tucker dismissed the interaction with the two K.C. stars.

"I find it kind of silly that we're even having to address it or talk about something that happened before the game that I really don't see as a big deal," the kicker said, via Kyle Phoenix. "I think if you just see the whole interaction and then you see us at the coin toss, we're all dapping each other up and then we just get on with the football game.

"But for those that don't know the way it works is each team's kicker goes to the other team's designated warm up area on the field. And for me, it's usually about 90 minutes before kickoff. I've been doing the exact same thing for 12 years. Never really had a problem with anybody. That's just kind of the way we've always done it and the way kickers around the league have always done it."

Tucker said the Chiefs players seemed to care much more about the interaction than he did.

"I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some drop back," Tucker told reporters on Monday. "So, he asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. So, I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way. At least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then Travis comes over and he just kicks my stuff and he throws my helmet and I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, you know? All in good fun. But they seemed to be taking a little bit more seriously. I'm totally willing to let it all go. I just wanted to explain that. That's just what I've done for 12 years, and it's not like I'm out there trying to be problematic. I'm just trying to get ready for the football game just like they are. And that's all I really got to say about it. Just to be clear."

Mahomes and Kelce seemed miffed by Tucker's presence, but the Ravens kicker insisted it's the same routine he's used for his dozen seasons.

"I never had an issue with anybody," he added. "We're all at the end of the day, we're all professionals just trying to get ready for the football game. Those are two of the best players that have ever played the game at their respective positions. They're just trying to get ready for the football game. Obviously, it's an intense environment. It's really whatever to me, man. I'm just trying to get ready for the football game."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Charles Omenihu tore his ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported 
news

Steelers president Art Rooney II supports Mike Tomlin, has 'had enough' of playoff win drought

Speaking with local reporters on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II says the organization has "had enough" of the team's playoff win drought. Pittsburgh's last playoff win was in 2016.
news

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admits he was 'starstruck' meeting QB Justin Herbert

After being hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jim Harbaugh told NFL on CBS that he was "starstruck" meeting quarterback Justin Herbert for the first time.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not frustrated' but 'angry' about loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Following a smashing regular season, in which they captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the shoulders of an MVP-type season by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens QB is looking at the bright side of a spoiled opportunity. 
news

WR Brandon Aiyuk's ladybug luck play jumpstarts 49ers' epic comeback

The Niners sprinted to the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions, but it took a smidge of luck to kickstart the comeback and one play from receiver Brandon Aiyuk started it. "Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe," Aiyuk said. "Y'all know what that means."
news

Brock Purdy rallies 49ers to comeback win over Lions, Super Bowl LVIII berth with 'unbelievable' second half

During the regular season, Brock Purdy was not credited with a single fourth-quarter comeback or a game-winning drive. In two playoff games, he has one in each of the San Francisco 49ers' two thrilling victories, including Sunday's 17-point comeback over the Detroit Lions.
news

Lions' Dan Campbell defends fourth-down decisions, discusses 'uncharacteristic' play in second-half collapse

The Lions dominated out of the gate, bulldozing their way to a 17-point halftime lead against the NFC's top-seeded 49ers. A party in Detroit quickly turned into heartbreak as everything came unglued for the Lions, and the Niners stormed back for a 34-31 victory.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Lions in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers on fumbling would-be TD in loss to Chiefs: 'I'll learn from my mistakes'

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers reflects on his game-altering fumble in Sunday's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Chiefs defense was 'dirty tough' in locking down Ravens for AFC title win

The Chiefs' defensive assignment for the AFC Championship Game was clear, but daunting: contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for four quarters. Somehow, Steve Spagnuolo's unit pulled it off in Kansas City's 17-10 stunner of a victory in Baltimore.