Ravens kicker Justin Tucker: Pregame interaction with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes 'kind of silly' 

"I saw Patrick there trying to warm up and get some drop back," Tucker told reporters on Monday. "So, he asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. So, I happily got up and I moved my helmet out of the way. At least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then Travis comes over and he just kicks my stuff and he throws my helmet and I thought it was all just some gamesmanship, you know? All in good fun. But they seemed to be taking a little bit more seriously. I'm totally willing to let it all go. I just wanted to explain that. That's just what I've done for 12 years, and it's not like I'm out there trying to be problematic. I'm just trying to get ready for the football game just like they are. And that's all I really got to say about it. Just to be clear."