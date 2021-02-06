Chiefs OL Daniel Kilgore cleared for Super Bowl LV

The Chiefs have had to play musical chairs with their offensive line down the stretch. They'll have another participant for Sunday's party.

Center Daniel Kilgore was cleared for Super Bowl LV, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The veteran backup has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a high-risk close contact with a barber. After testing negative all week, Kilgore can play versus the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was cleared Friday from the same incident.

Rapoport added that all players on Kansas City and Tampa Bay have only tested negative throughout the week, including Saturday. Before traveling to Tampa on Saturday, Kansas City took rapid PCR tests. The Bucs also took rapid PCR tests in the morning. The two teams will test again Sunday under normal game-day protocols for night games, but Rapoport noted Saturday's results are likely the last ones before kickoff.

Kilgore's return is another positive development for the Chiefs in the aftermath of losing blindside protector Eric Fisher in the AFC Championship Game. Offensive tackles Mike Remmers (groin) and Andrew Wylie (ankle) were full-go in practice the past three days and do not have game designations.

The Chiefs announced Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay have been placed on injured reserve; wide receiver Marcus Kemp, quarterback Matt Moore and linebacker Chris Lammons have been activated from the practice squad; and tight end Deon Yelder was activated from IR.