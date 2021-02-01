Chiefs place WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chiefs are currently without a couple of contributors, but they both could return in time for Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Neither player is a positive case, however, and if they continue to test negative they should be available to play versus the Buccaneers this Sunday, Rapoport added.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed his two players' inclusion on the list and said they found out this past Sunday they'd been deemed close contacts.

"They'll work through it," Reid said.

Neither player has done much in the postseason but made their respective marks on the team's second straight Super Bowl run nonetheless. Robinson, who's started a number of games in place of an injured Sammy Watkins, finished the regular season as the Chiefs' third-leading receiver with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He had five receptions against Tamp Bay in Week 12.