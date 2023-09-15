Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs still have Mahomes under center but missed two other stars in Week 1. This week, Chris Jones is on track to participate at some level after ending his holdout, and Travis Kelce (knee) has been limited in practices.

Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs have not started 0-2 since 2014 (finished 9-7, missed playoffs). At the time Mahomes was a freshman at Texas Tech, and Alex Smith was starting for Kansas City.

Mahomes is 13-3 in his career after a loss. K.C. has lost two consecutive games just three times since Mahomes took over as the starter (Weeks 15-16, 2018; Weeks 5-6, 2019; Weeks 2-3, 2021). The Chiefs have not lost three straight since Weeks 9-13 in 2017, Mahomes' rookie season.

In fact, since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have never been more than a single game below .500 at any point during a season.

Mahomes is also 4-0 in his career versus the Jaguars, including last year's playoff victory.