Chiefs host QB DeShone Kizer for pre-draft visit

The club also recently hosted Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer on a pre-draft visit, as well, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Chiefs hold the No. 27 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and have an established starter at quarterback in Alex Smith. Coach Andy Reid has said Smith is the team's quarterback for the coming season, though he does enter his 13th year at age 32. Kansas City has already scheduled a workout with Trubisky, and met with Watson on Monday.