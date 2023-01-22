Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Following Kansas City's triumph, Reid is 20-16 amid his 18th playoff appearance.

If there remains any doubt of Big Red's Hall of Fame candidacy, Saturday saw him pad his resume.

He broke a tie with the legendary Don Shula for third-most postseason wins at 19 with landmark No. 20 and stands as the all-time leader in playoff wins for each franchise he's coached.

While Reid now owns 10 Chiefs wins, every other coach in franchise history has combined for eight playoff victories. His 10 Eagles wins from 1999-2012 are six more than the second-place coach, which just so happened to be his opponent on Saturday, Doug Pederson.

Pederson was the starting quarterback for Reid in the latter's first game as Philadelphia's head coach back in 1999 and later became Reid's offensive coordinator on the Chiefs from 2013-2015.