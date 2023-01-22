Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday, and he moved up in the record books in the process.
Reid became the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games with the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 64-year-old Reid joined Dallas Cowboys legend Tom Landry with 20 playoff wins, tied at second all-time behind the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick, who has 31 postseason victories. Reid also became the first coach in NFL chronicle to win 10 postseason games with two franchises, having collected his 10th win with the Chiefs after achieving the same number with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following Kansas City's triumph, Reid is 20-16 amid his 18th playoff appearance.
If there remains any doubt of Big Red's Hall of Fame candidacy, Saturday saw him pad his resume.
He broke a tie with the legendary Don Shula for third-most postseason wins at 19 with landmark No. 20 and stands as the all-time leader in playoff wins for each franchise he's coached.
While Reid now owns 10 Chiefs wins, every other coach in franchise history has combined for eight playoff victories. His 10 Eagles wins from 1999-2012 are six more than the second-place coach, which just so happened to be his opponent on Saturday, Doug Pederson.
Pederson was the starting quarterback for Reid in the latter's first game as Philadelphia's head coach back in 1999 and later became Reid's offensive coordinator on the Chiefs from 2013-2015.
On Saturday, they were on opposing sidelines, and it was the teacher who emerged victorious over the student, taking another step higher into history as one of the most successful coaches in NFL postseason history.