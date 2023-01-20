Potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta seeing extraordinary demand

With the potential for a neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, both clubs gave Season Ticket Members who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets in Buffalo or Kansas City priority access to purchase tickets at a preferred rate.

More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the clubs' Season Ticket Members in the first 24 hours of the announcement. The ticketing plan enables Bills fans to be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs on the other.

Both the Bills and Chiefs will continue to work with their Season Ticket Members to provide priority access, subject to availability. The NFL will announce any updated pre-sale or general on-sale opportunities, if tickets are available, at a later date.

The ticket sales plan only applies in a potential scenario in which a neutral site game would take place. The AFC Championship Game would take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, should both the Bills and Chiefs advance this weekend.