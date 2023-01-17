Tickets For potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta set to go on sale 

Published: Jan 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM

With the potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs remaining a possibility entering Divisional Playoff weekend, the NFL has advised the clubs to begin selling tickets from their allotment, in preparation for a scenario in which a neutral site game would take place.

Season Ticket Members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Wednesday, January 18. Season Ticket Members will be provided unique passcodes tied to their season ticket account. Season Ticket Members will be contacted via email by each club with additional information on how to participate.

All other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive a passcode to participate in a presale, subject to availability, beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Friday, January 20. Fans who wish to participate in the Friday presale can visit https://www.NFL.com/AFC to register for the presale.

In partnership with Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL, if available, any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Monday, January 23 at 10 am ET through www.ticketmaster.com, should the neutral site game be confirmed.

All tickets to the potential AFC neutral site championship game will be subject to availability and there will be a six-ticket limit on all purchases.

The above scenario and corresponding ticket sales only apply to the potential neutral site game. That contest would take place on Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, should both the Bills and Chiefs advance this weekend.

If the AFC Championship Game is not contested at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, any tickets purchased as part of the above presale opportunities would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

