Chiefs GM John Dorsey: Draft's quarterbacks aren't ready to play

INDIANAPOLIS -- The quarterback class for the 2017 NFL Draft offers some intriguing prospects, but none who have the look of a rookie-ready NFL passer.
That was Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey's bottom-line assessment, per MMQB, after watching the best quarterbacks in the draft compete at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
"Me personally? ... No," Dorsey said when asked if he thought Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, and others are NFL-ready.
That sentiment aligns with NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's belief that none of the quarterbacks in the draft merit a top-10 selection. Naturally, several teams most in need of immediate help at the quarterback position hold top-10 choices, including the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.
Dorsey lamented the lack of options at quarterback who huddled at the college level, which results from the proliferation of spread offenses in the college game. In other words, regardless of the talent the quarterback class brings to the NFL, their adjustments to the pro game will come with a steep learning curve.
"Are there any finished products here? I don't think so. So where are the warts, and are you willing to live with the warts? That's what people are asking," Dorsey added.
Watson helped himself most among quarterbacks at the combine, in part because he impressed clubs in interviews, according to the report.