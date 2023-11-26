Chiefs expect second-half improvement from wide receivers after recent drops

On some of the drops, sources say, receivers have been a few feet off from the precise spot they are supposed to be, which is the spot where Mahomes is delivering the ball. That's just experience versus inexperience, which has contributed to a few drops, though sources say those sorts of issues are dramatically improving in practice and should translate in-game soon.

It's why there are high hopes that this young pass-catching group can turn it on for the stretch run.

Mahomes knows the team's focus is, as always, on protecting him and providing him with weapons. That was the case this offseason. To understand why the Chiefs have a young receiver group, however, it's helpful to take a look back at how they arrived at this roster.

After losing two starting offensive tackles (Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie), the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith to big-money deals during free agency. The free-agent receiver group wasn't considered great, with some of the veteran receivers, such as Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last year not making the anticipated impact for their respective teams thus far this season.

Instead of signing a big-money receiver, the Chiefs spent that money on defenders Drue Tranquill, Charles Omenihu and Mike Edwards -- players who have helped transform the defense into a top unit.

Sources say the Chiefs tried to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select a receiver, but they couldn't get into the 20s. Kansas City did trade up in Round 2 for Rashee Rice, who has flashed potential during his rookie season.

With Chris Jones' new one-year deal and the extra money in Mahomes' reworked contract, finances are tight.

While some wondered if the Chiefs would make a move for a receiver at the league's Oct. 31 trade deadline, moving draft picks for a one-year rental isn't usually the method for sustained success.

That said, the team likes Rice and this young group, and if they stay healthy and minimize mistakes, they can be fine.