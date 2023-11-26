NFL+: The Insiders

Chiefs expect second-half improvement from wide receivers after recent drops

Published: Nov 26, 2023 at 07:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

No matter what, Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers know Patrick Mahomes is going to keep firing regardless of the group's recent drops.

"That's just who I am," Mahomes told reporters this past week.

But through 10 games and with K.C. coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football that saw its receivers enter the spotlight with a few high-profile drops, Mahomes' propensity to remain confident in his group and keep delivering is paramount. Kansas City's pass-catching group has 19 drops this season (tied-fifth most in the NFL), and Mahomes is on his way, statistically, to one of his worst seasons.

The Chiefs receivers have combined for 12 drops this season (most in the NFL), per Next Gen Stats. The Chiefs are one of three teams that do not have a receiver with 450-plus yards this season, and they are the only team that has not had a wide receiver amass 85-plus yards in a game this season (season-high is 84 by Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 7).

As the Chiefs prepare for today's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, sources say there is a strong sense of urgency about fixing it all -- and confidence that it's coming. The receivers have continued to do extra work on the JUGS machine post-practice, but physical work won't be the only answer.

Related Links

On some of the drops, sources say, receivers have been a few feet off from the precise spot they are supposed to be, which is the spot where Mahomes is delivering the ball. That's just experience versus inexperience, which has contributed to a few drops, though sources say those sorts of issues are dramatically improving in practice and should translate in-game soon.

It's why there are high hopes that this young pass-catching group can turn it on for the stretch run.

Mahomes knows the team's focus is, as always, on protecting him and providing him with weapons. That was the case this offseason. To understand why the Chiefs have a young receiver group, however, it's helpful to take a look back at how they arrived at this roster.

After losing two starting offensive tackles (Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie), the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith to big-money deals during free agency. The free-agent receiver group wasn't considered great, with some of the veteran receivers, such as Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last year not making the anticipated impact for their respective teams thus far this season.

Instead of signing a big-money receiver, the Chiefs spent that money on defenders Drue Tranquill, Charles Omenihu and Mike Edwards -- players who have helped transform the defense into a top unit.

Sources say the Chiefs tried to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select a receiver, but they couldn't get into the 20s. Kansas City did trade up in Round 2 for Rashee Rice, who has flashed potential during his rookie season.

With Chris Jones' new one-year deal and the extra money in Mahomes' reworked contract, finances are tight.

While some wondered if the Chiefs would make a move for a receiver at the league's Oct. 31 trade deadline, moving draft picks for a one-year rental isn't usually the method for sustained success.

That said, the team likes Rice and this young group, and if they stay healthy and minimize mistakes, they can be fine.

It's why Mahomes has publicly and privately maintained optimism, with the Chiefs controlling their own path to a possible No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery on Monday

With Joe Burrow set for surgery on his right wrist on Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals move forward with Jake Browning, who has the confidence of head coach Zac Taylor.
news

Commanders owner Josh Harris plans to evaluate Ron Rivera after season, barring unforeseen circumstances

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Commanders owner Josh Harris plans to evaluate head coach Ron Rivera's status after the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis impressed with team's energy under interim HC Antonio Pierce

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport examines the turnaround in Las Vegas under Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
news

Falcons to start QB Desmond Ridder for next game vs. Saints

The Falcons are making a QB change, going back to their original starter in Week 12. Sources say Desmond Ridder, who began the season as Atlanta's starter, is expected to resume that role next Sunday against the Saints.
news

Bears' evaluation of Justin Fields kicks into gear with QB back as starter

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details the quarterback situation the Chicago Bears face with Justin Fields and his future with the franchise.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen has attended college games featuring top QBs this fall

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the long-term circumstances that the New York Giants (2-7) are facing with quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Carson Wentz signed with Rams after Jets declined to make offer

Carson Wentz found a new home with the Rams this past week, but the New York Jets reiterated their faith in Zach Wilson by electing not to sign the veteran QB, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Kyler Murray's return to game-action brings potential franchise-altering decisions for Cardinals

With QB Kyler Murray making his long-awaited return on Sunday, the occasion begins what portends to be an interesting storyline for the Arizona Cardinals franchise going forward, writes NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

All options on table for Kirk Cousins in 2024, including re-signing with Vikings

The Vikings' Kirk Cousins still has to recover from his Achilles injury as he enters free agency, but a return to Minnesota is on the table, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Team meeting led to changes in Josh McDaniels' demeanor at practice prior to firing as Raiders HC

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the circumstances that led to the shocking firings last week of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.
news

Josh McDaniels let Raiders players voice frustrations in cathartic team meeting ahead of Monday's game vs. Lions

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels yielded the floor at a team meeting Thursday to players, allowing them to voice their frustrations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.