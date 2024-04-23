Chiefs agree to contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan

Kansas City is keeping the Super Bowl-winning band together for the long haul.

The Chiefs announced contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan on Monday evening.

Reid's new deal is through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, while Veach has also been extended through 2029, per Pelissero.

"I'm incredibly grateful to chairman and CEO] Clark [Hunt] and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," Reid said [in a statement released by the team. "Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we've watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I'm grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I'd also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be here."

Together since 2017, the trio has helped to shape the Chiefs into a three-time Super Bowl winner during that span.

In addition to the Lombardis in the Chiefs' trophy case, the Reid-Veach-Donovan combination has overseen Kansas City go 100-34 in the regular season and postseason combined since joining together, with seven straight AFC West division titles, four AFC Championship Game wins and an unbelievable six straight AFC title game appearances.

"Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come," Hunt said in a statement. "Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead."

The Chiefs are coming off their latest Super Bowl triumph, an overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to the biggest of big games, Reid, 66, was inundated with questions about potentially retiring. He said consistently before and after the game that he was staying put, and now Big Red is locked up through his age-71 season.

Reid, the Philadelphia Eagles' all-time leader in wins with 130, joined the Chiefs in 2013 and found immediate success.

In his first season with KC, Reid's Chiefs went 11-5. Under Reid, Kansas City has had a winning season every year and missed the playoffs just once as he's become the Chiefs' all-time leader in wins, as well, heading into 2024 with a sterling 128-51 record for the franchise.

An offensive mastermind whose marriage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes will go down as one of the greatest HC-QB combinations in NFL lore, Reid is one of five coaches in league history to win at least three Super Bowls and his 284 career wins (including postseason) are fourth all time.

Veach, who began his NFL career in 2004 as a coaching intern for Reid's Eagles, became the Chiefs' general manager in 2017, and has been on the front line in assembling the league's most successful roster.

Donovan's tenure with the Chiefs is the longest, as the 58 year old joined the franchise in 2009 as chief operation officer. Two years later, he became team president.

After achieving Super Bowl LVIII glory in Las Vegas, the Chiefs became the seventh NFL franchise to win four Super Bowls. Three of those victories came with Donovan, Reid and Veach at the helm.