Chicago or L.A.? Sizing up contenders to host 2015 NFL Draft

On top of that, this is one of the top media markets in the country with huge international appeal. And let's not kid ourselves by noting that the city has, by far, the best weather of any city that the league could consider. NFL Network is based in the area and almost all of the major sports networks have a big presence nearby, too. Hotel space shouldn't be a problem. L.A. Live would be a great spot with its central location, ample space and ability to host the fan fest the league wants to hold next door. Owners want a team in Los Angeles and hosting the draft could help accelerate the process with local officials, too.