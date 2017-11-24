Cheat Sheet: Saints vs. Rams set for scoring showcase

In the battle of two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, the Raiders' offense needs to wake out of a season-long funk. Oakland has lost two of their last three games by 20-plus points and scored fewer than 20 points in each of their six losses. There are few favorable matchups for Derek Carr's offense, even against a Denver defense that has dipped of late. Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree have struggled against Broncos cornerbacks. The Denver run defense is a poor matchup for Marshawn Lynch. The best matchup for Carr to move the ball is tight end Jared Cook, who faces a Denver D allowing 758 yards (second most in the NFL) and seven TDs to tight ends. If Carr can get Cook going early, as he did in the Week 9 win, it could open the rest of the offense. I also want to see if the Raiders deploy Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington in the passing game, similar to the way the Patriots burned the Broncos' defense.