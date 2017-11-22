Tyrod Taylor to start for Buffalo Bills against Chiefs

Nathan Peterman's stint as Buffalo's top passer didn't last long.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will return to his starting quarterback role for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's the right thing for our team," McDermott told reporters. "[Tyrod's] focused on the Chiefs, just like we all are, and he's a pro. He'll be under center this week and I expect him to prepare like he's always prepared and come out and lead this football team.

"It's always about the team, and it will always be about the team with me."

It's not a surprising decision after Peterman threw five interceptions during the first half of last week's 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor played the entire second half in relief of the rookie and generated a pair of touchdown drives, making it clear to Bills fans who should be playing under center.

Taylor was benched a week ago as Buffalo sought inspiration for its fading season. He was never the biggest problem, though, protecting the ball well and extending plays with his feet. Peterman's five picks in two quarters were more than Taylor has tossed all year (3).

"It's been an interesting seven days, but it's the National Football League," said Taylor, who added he continues to have a good relationship with McDermott and the Bills' coaching staff. "This team is still very much capable of making the playoffs."

With their playoff hopes on the line, the Bills (5-5) must wipe away the sting of three straight losses and put their best players on the field against the Chiefs (6-4). Buffalo also has a pair of games left against the Patriots, hostile ground for the likes of Peterman, a fifth-round newbie.

It's crystal clear McDermott and the front office don't see Taylor as the long-term answer, but you have to explain these decisions to the locker room. Good luck selling Peterman to these players -- and this battered fan base -- after what we saw last Sunday.

It's back to Taylor, putting to bed one of the weirdest signal-caller switches we've seen all season.