Sean McDermott: Bills 'still evaluating the QB position'

It will take more than 24 hours for Sean McDermott to evaluate his quarterback situation.

A day after Nathan Peterman blew up, with five first-half interceptions on 14 pass attempts, the Buffalo Bills head coach said he hasn't decided on a quarterback moving forward.

"We are still evaluating the QB position and we'll take it one day at a time right now," McDermott said Monday, via the team's official Twitter feed. "I do think heavily about our team in every decision that's made."

McDermott reiterated that he didn't regret the decision to bench Tyrod Taylor in favor of Peterman on the road against the best pass rushing duo in the NFL, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Peterman looked shell-shocked in one of the worst halves of football in NFL history, but McDermott said he's not worried it will have a lasting effect on the rookie.

"One game is not going to define Nathan or Nathan's career," the coach said, per Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. "I'm confident in Nathan and his mental toughness."

McDermott: there are some plays Nate certainly wants back & some plays he made were pretty good. I Get that those are hard to see. #Bills â Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 20, 2017

Taylor entered the lineup and completed 15 of 25 passes for 158 yards, a touchdown and added four carries for 38 yards, a rushing score and a fumble.

Given Peterman's play on Sunday, the prevailing belief after the game was the Bills would be forced to go back to Taylor in Week 12, facing the Chiefs in Kansas City.

McDermott's comments on Monday, however, suggest we shouldn't be surprised by any decision the first-time head coach lands on.