Chase Young out due to possible NCAA issue from 2018

Quarterbacks almost always go No. 1 in the draft -- whether by the worst team in the league or through trade. With several QB options expected to come out, that's likely to be the case once again in 2020. But Young should be the first non-signal-caller off the board come April's draft. If a team like the New York Jets or Atlanta Falcons happened to land the No. 1 spot, there is a chance Young could be the first player to hear his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell.