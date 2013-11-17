Charlie Ward says he has been in contact with Jameis Winston

Charlie Ward, Florida State's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 1993, says Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston is "at peace" with being investigated for an alleged sexual assault in December of 2012.
Ward, who was on the sideline for FSU's rout of Syracuse on Saturday, communicates often with Winston, including by text messages, and he told the Orlando Sentinel he has been in contact with Winston about the investigation.
"It came out of the blue," Ward told the Sentinel. "The timing is very odd, but for him, he said he's at peace with it, so I'm at peace with it."
Florida State officials have not let Winston answer questions about the investigation.
Leon County State Attorney Willie Meggs told The Associated Press on Saturday that prosecutors are setting up an interview with the alleged victim, who has moved out of state. They expect to close the investigation in a few weeks.
Ward won the Heisman in 1993, when he led the Seminoles to their first national title. He threw for 3,032 yards, 27 TDs and four interceptions, and also rushed for 339 yards and four scores. Winston already has thrown for 2,938 yards, 28 TDs and seven picks, and rushed for three scores. FSU has four games remaining.
