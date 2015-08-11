Charlie Strong loses two transfers at Texas

7. Trimming down. Alabama DL Jarran Reed, a senior who passed on the draft last year despite a second-round grade, will only help his stock this fall at a leaner weight. After playing last season at 318 pounds, he's now down to 306, according to AL.com. That should help Reed, who can play various positions along the defensive line, improve in the one area that probably kept him from a first-round grade last year: pass rushing. ... Another draft prospect who has trimmed down for the season is Arkansas RB Alex Collins, who at 215 is down 10 pounds from last year. If he can stay out of Bret Bielema's doghouse, look for a 1,000-yard season from the junior.