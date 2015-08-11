Charlie Strong loses two transfers at Texas

When Charlie Strong first took over the program at Texas, quite a few players didn't play another down in a Longhorns uniform. It was a culture change, to be sure, and Strong wasted no time weeding out some players he inherited from Mack Brown.
On Tuesday, however, two players Strong brought into the program himself decided Texas wasn't for them, either.
Reportedly, true freshman linebacker Cecil Cherry and redshirt freshman running back Duke Catalon are both transferring out. Cherry's father indicated the Longhorns' defensive style and his son's strained relationship with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary were a factor in the decision.
Here are seven other things we learned from fall camps on Tuesday:
2. Transfer pending. Quarterback Vernon Adams, the transfer from Eastern Washington who has yet to formally enroll at Oregon, is sharpening his pencil this week. He'll take a final exam Thursday that will determine whether he can join the Ducks. Meanwhile, coach Mark Helfrich has reportedly gotten a bit tired of answering questions about Adams. He can expect a few more at the end of the week.
3. Wild Cougars. Things got both heated and overheated at BYU's practice Tuesday, according to the Twitter feed of the Salt Lake Tribune's Jay Drew. The summary: an outbreak of altercations were deterred by Bronco Mendenhall's coaching staff with conditioning runs after each round of fisticuffs. Before players fully understood the message, four of them collapsed in exhaustion and needed attention from trainers. When your head coach's name is Bronco, expect things to be tough.
4. One to watch. Psst -- file this name away, draft nerds: Jabari Hunt-Days. Two years ago, he was a 250-pound Georgia Tech linebacker and had as many tackles for loss as he had starts (seven). He sat out 2014 with academic issues, and in the interim, grew into a defensive tackle who is now closer to 300 pounds than 250. He's now eligible for 2015 as a fifth-year senior, and a Yellow Jackets source tells College Football 24/7 that he's been a wrecking ball early in fall camp.
5. Key man down. Perhaps Tennessee's biggest concern entering fall camp is the offensive line, and Tuesday the worry grew substantially. Starting left guardMarcus Jackson, the Vols' most experienced blocker, has been lost for most or all of the season. "If he has any opportunity of returning, it would probably be toward the tail end of the season (or) to a bowl game," coach Butch Jones said without elaborating on the nature of the injury, according to the Associated Press. It's a good thing QB Josh Dobbs is the mobile sort -- without Jackson up front, he'll be dodging a few more defenders.
6. Shannon fields questions. Oklahoma LB Frank Shannon, the team's leading tackler in 2013 with 92, missed all of last season under suspension during a Title IX sexual misconduct investigation. He's back for his senior year, and Tuesday broke a long silence with the media. Shannon's future in the sport needs two things -- a big season that draws positive attention from NFL scouts, and all the right answers when he is asked in pre-draft interviews about the alleged sexual assault that resulted in the suspension.
7. Trimming down. Alabama DL Jarran Reed, a senior who passed on the draft last year despite a second-round grade, will only help his stock this fall at a leaner weight. After playing last season at 318 pounds, he's now down to 306, according to AL.com. That should help Reed, who can play various positions along the defensive line, improve in the one area that probably kept him from a first-round grade last year: pass rushing. ... Another draft prospect who has trimmed down for the season is Arkansas RB Alex Collins, who at 215 is down 10 pounds from last year. If he can stay out of Bret Bielema's doghouse, look for a 1,000-yard season from the junior.
8. Quotable: "If we had a game tomorrow, I'm sure he probably could play." -- South Carolina coach Steve Spurrieron star WR **Pharoh Cooper**, who hasn't been practicing with a knee bruise and a sprained hand.