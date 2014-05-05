Charley Casserly doesn't have Johnny Manziel as 1st-round pick

Published: May 05, 2014 at 04:10 AM

Former Super Bowl-winning general manager Charley Casserly can see two quarterbacks going in the first round Thursday night -- but Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel isn't one of them.

Casserly, now an analyst for NFL Network, has UCF quarterback Blake Bortles going at No. 8 to Minnesota and Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr going 26th to Cleveland in his Mock Draft 1.0, published Monday.

Casserly also envisions a trade involving St. Louis -- but not with the Rams' No. 2 pick. Instead, Casserly has the Rams trading their No. 13 pick to Dallas, which would use it to take Pittsburgh defensive tackle Aaron Donald. With what had been the Cowboys' 16th pick, Casserly has the Rams taking another defensive tackle -- Florida State's Tim Jernigan.

Among the other notable takeaways from Casserly's mock draft:

» Houston takes South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick even though Casserly says Clowney is "not ideal" for the Texans' 3-4 defense. He also said the Texans could try to trade up for a quarterback at the end of the first round.

» Casserly thinks Arizona, which picks 20th, and New England, which picks 29th, could be in position to trade their picks. He also thinks Atlanta, which picks sixth, might try to trade up to get a pass rusher.

» Casserly has Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson going No. 2 to St. Louis. Robinson is one of three offensive tackles in the top six, one of four in the top 12, one of five in the top 19 and one of six in the first round.

» The first wide receiver off Casserly's board is Clemson's Sammy Watkins, at No. 4 to Cleveland. The second is Texas A&M's Mike Evans to Tampa Bay at No. 7. He has six wide receivers total in the first round, with the biggest surprise being Indiana's Cody Latimer to San Francisco at No. 30.

» Casserly has two tight ends in the first round: North Carolina's Eric Ebron at No. 9 to Buffalo and Texas Tech's Jace Amaro at No. 32 to Seattle. Casserly also can see Seattle trading its first-round pick to a team wanting to use the 32nd selection on a quarterback.

» Casserly has five corners going in the first round, with the first one off the board being Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert at No. 10 to Detroit. Casserly also has Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, San Diego and New Orleans taking cornerbacks. He notes that San Diego's selection at No. 25 likely "will be a popular pick for those teams needing a quarterback to try to get ahead of Cleveland," which picks 26th.

» Four defensive tackles come off in the board in the first round in Casserly's mock: Donald, Jernigan, Notre Dame's Louis Nix III and Minnesota's Ra'Shede Hageman. He also has Notre Dame's Stephon Tuitt, a 3-4 defensive end, going in the first round.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW