Charles Woodson, Ed Reed lead 2018 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the players that will be on the ballot for 2018 induction into the CFB Hall of Fame, including 75 players and six coaches from the FBS level. The 2018 induction class will be announced Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta, prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and the induction ceremony will be Dec. 4, 2018.

Here are 9 players on the ballot, listed alphabetically, who should get the call this year:

Terrell Buckley, CB, Florida State

Drafted:Green Bay Packers, 1992 (Round 1, No. 5 overall)
Buckley was an easy choice for the 1991 Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the country, leading the nation in interceptions with 12. His 21 career interceptions is a school record, and** he was a prolific punt returner for the Seminoles, as well (1,000 career yards, 3 TDs). FSU was 31-6 over Buckley's last three years at the school.

Keith Byars, RB, Ohio State

Drafted: Philadelphia Eagles, 1986 (Round 1, No. 10 overall)
Although a foot injury ruined Byars' senior season at OSU, he was a force in the Big Ten as a sophomore and junior and led the Buckeyes to a league title in 1984. He was the Heisman runner-up in '84, when he rushed for 1,764 yards and 22 touchdowns. For a bigger back, he was an excellent receiver as well, and made 72 career receptions. Byars had 3,200 rushing yards for his career.

Eric Dickerson, RB, SMU

Drafted: Los Angeles Rams, 1983 (Round 1, No. 2 overall)
Dickerson was a two-time Southwest Conference Player of the Year at SMU in the early 1980s, making up half of the "Pony Express" backfield, along with Craig James. He ran for 1,428 yards as a junior with 19 touchdowns, and followed that with 1,617 yards and 17 scores as a senior. SMU's record over Dickerson's last three years was 31-3-1.

Kevin Faulk, RB, LSU

Drafted: New England Patriots, 1999 (Round 2, No. 46 overall)
Faulk was a four-year star for the Tigers, living up to the billing of one of the nation's top recruits out of high school. He passed on the chance to enter the NFL draft early, and returned to LSU for a senior season in which he became the school's all-time leading rusher (4,557 yards), breaking a mark held by Dalton Hilliard. Faulk finished with the NCAA's fourth-highest total of all-purpose yards (6,833), not counting bowl games.

Ray Lewis, LB, Miami

Drafted: Baltimore Ravens, 1996 (Round 1, No. 26 overall)
Already a member of UM's Sports Hall of Fame, Lewis was a dominant three-year player for the Hurricanes from 1993-1995. He led the Hurricanes to the Orange Bowl as a sophomore in coach Dennis Erickson's final year as coach. Lewis led the Big East in tackles twice (153 in 1994, 160 in 1995), and was runner-up for the Butkus Award as a junior. He finished his career with 388 tackles.

Troy Polamalu, S, USC

Drafted: Pittsburgh Steelers, 2003 (Round 1, No. 16 overall)
Polamalu was a three-year starter for the Trojans and helped engineer a turnaround for the program, as USC went 5-7 in his first year as a starter, and 11-2 in his last. A two-time first-team All-American, Polamalu amassed 29 career tackles for loss and blocked four punts. He returned three of his six career interceptions for touchdowns.

Ed Reed, S, Miami

Drafted: Baltimore Ravens, 2002 (Round 1, No. 24 overall)
Reed capped his career with a national championship in 2001 as a star among stars, leading one of the most impressive collections of talent the college game has ever known as the Big East Defensive Player of the Year. His 21 career interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns, broke a school record. Reed was a two-time first-team All-American and is in the UM Sports Hall of Fame.

Patrick Willis, LB, Ole Miss

Drafted: San Francisco 49ers, 2007 (Round 1, No. 11 overall)
Willis was all but unblockable at Ole Miss, making an incredible 265 tackles over his last two seasons with the Rebels. He led the SEC in tackles in both of those years and finished his career as the Butkus Award winner and the 2006 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

Drafted: Oakland Raiders, 1998 (Round 1, No. 4 overall)
As the only player to primarily contribute on defense and win the Heisman Trophy, the two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year should be an obvious choice for the College Football Hall of Fame. He also has a Thorpe Award on his resume, and played for some outstanding UM teams, winning an AP national championship in 1997. He made 18 career interceptions, and also contributed as a return specialist and wide receiver, with 25 career receptions.

