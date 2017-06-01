Charles Woodson, Ed Reed lead 2018 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Drafted: Oakland Raiders, 1998 (Round 1, No. 4 overall)

As the only player to primarily contribute on defense and win the Heisman Trophy, the two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year should be an obvious choice for the College Football Hall of Fame. He also has a Thorpe Award on his resume, and played for some outstanding UM teams, winning an AP national championship in 1997. He made 18 career interceptions, and also contributed as a return specialist and wide receiver, with 25 career receptions.