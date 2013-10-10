Charles Davis: Success of Teddy Bridgewater is no mirage

I am excited to see this weekend's matchup between Georgia QB Aaron Murray and Missouri CB E.J. Gaines. The Tigers are undefeated, and Gaines is a high-level corner. He's big, long and can run. Murray is playing at a high level, but he's going to have to play at an even higher level because he has a couple receivers banged up and his top two running backs are hurt. Murray is changing perceptions that he can't win big games with each week. Maybe his grittiest one was last week against Tennessee in overtime. Evaluators are looking at the senior quarterback in a different light.