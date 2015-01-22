Charles Davis on Sean Mannion: 'Looks a lot like Mike Glennon'

Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion's measurements at the Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in confirmed exactly the size NFL coaches and scouts were hoping for. At 6-foot-5 1/2 and 229 pounds, the North squad quarterback is plenty big enough. Catching up to the speed of a faster game, however, is where the challenge lies for Mannion.
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis indicated none of the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl this week have stood out above the others, but he sees exactly what Mannion needs to work on.
"Mannion, at least he's schooled in NFL stuff, (but) he's got to be quicker in everything he does; the drop steps, delivery, getting out from under center," Davis said. "I think he can do all that, he's a smart, sharp kid. I really like him."
"He looks a lot like Mike Glennon from a few years ago," Davis said. A third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Glennon brought much the same size and frame, at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, to the 2013 Senior Bowl.
Glennon had a promising rookie season with the Buccaneers two years ago, making 13 starts with 19 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Under a new coaching staff, however, he was relegated to more time on the bench in 2014 (five starts).
Mannion comes from a pro-style offense at Oregon State that should help significantly in his transition to the NFL, beginning with the Senior Bowl. Davis said Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty, who comes from Art Briles' no-huddle, shotgun spread offense, doesn't have the same luxury.
"This is all foreign to Petty," Davis said. "... It's not his fault, and it doesn't mean he can't adapt to it."