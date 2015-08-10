Charles Davis: Christian Hackenberg could be draft's No. 1 pick

Davis didn't indicate how soon he expects Hackenberg to be draft eligible. As a junior this fall, he could be available in either the 2016 or 2017 NFL Draft, depending on whether he applies for and is granted early draft eligibility after the 2015 season. But former Detroit Lions president Matt Millen, who played for Penn State in the late 1970s, believes Hackenberg will enter the draft in 2016 as a top-five pick.