Charles Davis: Centers boost Marcus Mariota, Braxton Miller

Oklahoma QB Blake Bell and C Gabe Ikard: Ikard is Bell's roommate, and the starting center no doubt had to lift his friend's spirits when Bell lost the QB competition to Trevor Knight before the season. Just a couple weeks into the season, coach Bob Stoops went back to Bell and made him his starter. Regardless of the team's starting quarterback, Ikard keeps on impressing. He is 4.0 student and wants to become a doctor. He's a very intelligent, active center. Ikard is a physical player with good movement skills. He can control that offensive line, make the line call and takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback.