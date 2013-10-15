Charles Davis: Centers boost Marcus Mariota, Braxton Miller

Published: Oct 15, 2013 at 11:46 AM
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

We saw in explicit detail how much of a difference a talented, hardworking center can make when Dallas Cowboys rookie Travis Frederick pushed Joseph Randle, along with a couple of defenders, into the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday night.

It wasn't long ago that Dallas was being criticized for picking Frederick in the first round of this year's draft. Some suggested the Cowboys reached by a round, or maybe even two, to get him.

Jerry Jones and company are offering no apologies for that pick today with their much-improved offensive line exceeding expectations and Frederick playing at a high level. Dallas' example this season goes to show you can change your fortunes on the offensive line quickly if you get the right guy in a position of leadership. It's a fact not lost onCowboys QB Tony Romo.

The impact a great center can have on a quarterback's performance is displayed in ways far less stark than Frederick's pile-pushing play on Sunday. It's often overlooked, but it's incredibly valuable.

Communication between the quarterback and the center is vital. They have to be aware of the play clock. They are reading defenses that shift, and if a quarterback wants to audible at the line of scrimmage, the center is responsible for changing the blocking assignments. Those two players being in sync is a really big deal. In a nutshell, if they're in sync, it cuts down the chances of that quarterback getting hit.

Center has always been a position of value to NFL teams, it's just become increasingly complicated over the years with the proliferation of defensive styles. We're seeing many more looks and pre-snap activity. It takes much more coordination to play center now, and it becomes even more valuable when a team has a good one directing his fellow blockers at the line of scrimmage.

I've had a chance to see some of college football's top players at the position this fall. All of them are bright, physical players -- not just technicians. Every single one of these guys will put a defender on his back and enjoy it.

However, these centers serve a variety of roles besides just being great players, as each of their QBs can attest. The communication between the center and QB for each of these three teams stands out to me:

Oregon QB Marcus Mariota and C Hroniss Grassu: Mariota beat out Grassu's best friend on the team, Bryan Bennett, for the starting quarterback job before last season. It didn't stop Grassu from forging a great relationship with Mariota, though. They get along terrifically. They are on the same page to the point where a lot of their communication is non-verbal. Sometimes it's just a look. Mariota is a low-key guy, and Grassu helps fill the void when vocal leadership is needed.

Oklahoma QB Blake Bell and C Gabe Ikard: Ikard is Bell's roommate, and the starting center no doubt had to lift his friend's spirits when Bell lost the QB competition to Trevor Knight before the season. Just a couple weeks into the season, coach Bob Stoops went back to Bell and made him his starter. Regardless of the team's starting quarterback, Ikard keeps on impressing. He is 4.0 student and wants to become a doctor. He's a very intelligent, active center. Ikard is a physical player with good movement skills. He can control that offensive line, make the line call and takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback.

Ohio State QB Braxton Miller and C Corey Linsley: Linsley has dealt with two QBs this season, too, with Kenny Guiton filling in for Braxton Miller when Miller was injured. The Ohio State offense didn't miss a beat in transitioning from one quarterback to another, and Linsley played a key role in keeping things running smoothly. These two aren't just side-by-side on the field, though. In team meetings, Linsley sits in the front row and holds a spot for Miller.

