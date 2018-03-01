Charisma grades for the NFL's seven new head coaches

There's an old saying: You never want to be the guy who follows the guy. You want to be the guy who follows the guy who follows the guy. That's what I was thinking while I watched Wilks, who is not Bruce Arians 2.0. He doesn't have to be, of course, but I think there will be an adjustment period for Cardinals fans. Beyond that, I was struck by what a huge challenge Wilks faces. He has no quarterback, and 34-year-old franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald is the only relevant pass-catcher under contract. This explains nebulous statements like, "I believe in establishing the run," and "We're going to do whatever it takes to win a football game." I wish I could tell you that after that last comment, Wilks pushed his sunglasses to the bridge of his nose, made direct eye contact with me and repeated, "Whatever it takes." ... but he didn't. He wasn't even wearing sunglasses.