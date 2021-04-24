Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

Published: Apr 24, 2021 at 06:41 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The start of Year 2 is still several months away but Justin Herbert﻿, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is already eager to build off his impressive Year 1.

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, L.A.'s bright, young star quarterback took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational rookie season, Herbert's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.

"It's been a blur. It's gone by so fast. It's been a lot of fun," he told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti. "Obviously, it was a tough year. Didn't win as many games as we would've liked. I think we got the talent, I think we got the guys, the staff members. So I'm really looking forward to it."

After being inserted into the starting lineup in Week 2, Herbert churned out spectacular plays on nearly a weekly basis en route to setting numerous rookie QB records. But, like many rookie signal-callers before him, the 2020 sixth overall pick exhibited his share of growing pains.

First-year Chargers coach Brandon Staley has spoken throughout the offseason about his desire to work with Herbert and help him develop in 2021 and beyond. The 23-year-old QB spoke candidly on Saturday about the facets of his game he'd like to refine.

"There's a lot to improve on. I think if I could master the offense, if I could go to the line of scrimmage and have a plan of exactly what we're going to do. I think I can always work on footwork as well, stepping up in the pocket, getting the ball out quickly. There's a lot of stuff to cover," Herbert shared.

While Staley and his staff work to position the franchise cornerstone for success, Chargers brass will keep looking to make upgrades around him. After spending ample money towards improving the O-line during free agency, the club's next chance to add pieces will be next week at the 2021 NFL Draft.

The consensus opinion regarding L.A.'s selection at No. 13 points to the team drafting a left tackle to fill the hole Staley spoke strongly of earlier this month. While a reunion with college teammate Penei Sewell would be ideal in that regard, the belief is that the stud tackle won't be available when L.A. is on the clock.

Still, Herbert wasn't shy about revealing he's lobbying for the team to find a way to draft the former Oregon Duck.

"I'm doing my best. He's an incredible player. Whenever you get a tackle like that in the draft, he can change your program," he said. "Always a big fan and I'm an even bigger fan of the way he is off the field."

Whether the team drafts a tackle in the first round or not remains to be seen, especially considering GM Tom Telesco challenged that take on Friday. Regardless of how their draft board shakes out, the Chargers will certainly put some energy towards getting Herbert some more help as he looks to take another leap next season.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out https://pff.nfl.com/" target="_blank" >PFF's draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reported. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW