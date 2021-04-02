Around the NFL

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Published: Apr 02, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Justin Herbert﻿'s greatest strength -- his intelligence -- was well-known by the time the NFL neared the 2020 draft, but it was the rest of the package that was still an uncertainty.

Did he have the physical capability to run an NFL offense after operating in a spread-style attack at Oregon? Did he have the right footwork necessary? The moxie needed to earn the trust and support of his teammates amid the fire that is an NFL game?

Turns out, the answer to all of that was a resounding yes, and it all came down to one key element for Herbert -- authenticity.

"The definition of leadership is do you make other people better? Do you make the people around you better?" Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert, via the team's official site. "Do you elevate their performance and can you connect with a lot of different types of people? That's another thing that I think is a defining characteristic of leadership and I think the way that Justin goes about it is so exciting because none of it's manufactured. He's so authentic and I think that that's what people appreciate about him so much, and I think that now that he's at the beginning and he's been able to compete at this level and produce at this level, I think it's only going to give him more confidence."

Herbert's physical skills shined as a rookie when he was thrown into action in Week 2 and never relinquished the job, finishing sixth in passing yards, 10th in passing touchdowns and 12th in passer rating in the entire league. That made him an easy choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year, answering all of his critics not with his words, but his actions.

"With any type of player in the NFL, confidence is so important," Staley said. "For him to have been able to play like that, I think you know that he belongs and at the same time all the good players know that there's so much work to be done because there's a lot that each guy can improve on, and that's kind of how Justin's wired and that's why he's been so much fun to work with so far."

Staley's staff has yet to complete a game with Herbert, so it's telling that the coach is already so effusive in his praise and appreciation. The former Oregon star isn't the type to gravitate toward the spotlight -- unless the spotlight is shining on the field -- but that kind of praise for the mental make-up of a quarterback this early usually indicates a generally shared feeling within the organization. Players, of course, will judge you on your performance, but also on how you handle adversity. Is the one in question the type who wilts under pressure, gives up and points fingers, or does he decide to be the first to fearlessly run through the walls of adversity?

It seems Herbert has proven he is the latter, earning the respect of his teammates (playing well helps, too) and his new coaching staff before they've even hit a practice field together. If they mesh as well as Herbert did with his new team in 2020, we might be talking about the Chargers as winners once more.

Related Content

news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
news

Roundup: Colts signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some depth to their secondary, signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht not worried about potential future salary-cap issues

Tampa Bay has kept its core intact this offseason by pushing money into the future with void years. According to GM Jason Licht, the mechanism to kick the salary-cap hits down the road doesn't have the Bucs worried they'll be handcuffed in future seasons.
news

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers have talked return, but are not close on money right now

Wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is the lone man left on the list of notable Buccaneers free agents still on the market. It doesn't sound like a resolution is coming in short order unless Brown is willing to take fewer bucks to return.
news

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase 'wouldn't mind' reunion with QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Ja'Marr Chase is not only one of the most dynamic receivers in this year's draft, he's also Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's former teammate at LSU. 
news

Robert Kraft: 'I don't feel like we've done the greatest job the last few years' in the draft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants his team built through the draft and he knows that's where Bill Belichick and his staff have stumbled the past few seasons. 
news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW