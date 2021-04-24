Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Los Angeles is slated to pick at No. 13, a no-man's land for most general managers, where the top talent at key positions is off the board and both trading up and trading down makes sense.

The Chargers could go in many different directions, but a popular thought is that Telesco will commit his highest draft capital to protecting and supporting his new franchise QB. After all, L.A. already signed All-Pro center ﻿Corey Linsley﻿ and former Steelers lineman﻿Matt Feiler﻿ this offseason and added﻿Jared Cook﻿ in an attempt to replace the departed ﻿Hunter Henry﻿.

Telesco, however, isn't committed to targeting one position or side of the football early on.

"As we go into the draft, we're drafting players, not positions," Telesco told reporters Friday, per a team transcript. "That's kind of the way that we have to look at it. We're not just trying to fill out the team for opening day in 2021; this is how we look at it. This isn't just 'GM speak.' You have to look at this year, and then 2022, 2023, 2024. That's what we're drafting these players for. We don't look at it as far as, 'Hey, what positions do we have to add to?' We're drafting players first, and then we go from there. It's players more than positions.

"I'm pretty confident that we won't be drafting a quarterback real early this year. Other than that, everything would be on the table."

QB is sure taken care of. The Chargers transitioned seamlessly from ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ to Herbert in 2020, potentially setting up three decades of above-average quarterback play in the process. But without a reliable offensive line, Herbert could suffer the same fate as Rivers did in his later years in SoCal: constant pressure from opposing pass rushers.