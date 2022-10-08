Chargers' Michael Davis' Latino Heritage Month message: 'Just be proud of who you are'

"I wanted him to know where I came from and for him to know my family," said Martinez, who is from Mexico. "For him to be able to interact with everybody, my entire family. For him to see what it was like when we gathered and what we do as a family. What type of food I grew up with, the music, the Catholic beliefs that my family instilled in me. I passed that to him."

Davis was a regular presence on the Chargers' defense in the previous three seasons, starting double-digit games in each campaign. But his career trajectory has taken a turn this season, as he's assumed a backup role.

As he did in Week 1, Davis started in relief of J.C. Jackson against the Jaguars, logging 10 tackles, but in the two games Jackson played this season, Davis logged all of his snaps on special teams.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Davis is "going to be a big factor for us this season." He also acknowledged the impact Davis' example can set for people watching him.

"Hopefully he can be that example of young kids, boys and girls, of where you can go," Staley said. "He's just been a great teammate and a great player to coach, for sure."

For the veteran, who listed as a goal being "an all-around better corner," Latino Heritage Month is all about seeing more representation in the league, and for kids growing up to believe that anything is possible, no matter what their background is, as long as they are willing to put in the work. It's also about continuing to persevere through life's challenges while staying true to yourself.

"Just to be proud of who you are," he said. "There have been times because I am Black and I am Mexican that everything's been pointed down toward me. Everything is stacked against me, or stacked against people like me. Who cares? Be proud of who you are and overcome the odds."

Martinez said she feels "so happy and proud of" Davis.