Chargers GM Joe Hortiz discusses Keenan Allen decision: 'I knew who I was trading'

Allen's agent later responded on social media, saying, "Only one offer was made. It was a pay cut for 2024 with a two-year extension (and both years had even deeper cuts to his current pay). We made a counter offer. It was rejected. Then we were informed of the Chargers intention to trade (Allen)."

The situation feels very "this is business in the NFL."

Both sides wanted to remain paired. But the new Chargers brass desired to get the books in order, and Allen, coming off the best statistical season of his career, had no desire to take a pay cut at 32 years old. Neither is unjustified in their position. Business is business.

The GM isn't fretting about the thin WR room. With the draft still ahead, the Chargers have a chance to add to a corps headlined by Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer.

For Hortiz, getting the books in order was his main task this season after the Chargers' top-heavy roster floundered.

L.A. had four massive contracts for aging veterans that needed to be dealt with: receivers Allen and Mike Williams and edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Bosa and Mack wound up taking pay cuts. Allen was traded, and Williams was cut, eventually signing with the New York Jets.

"We had four great players with great contracts in terms of great volume, great money," Hortiz said. "We had to address that and we approached it in the sense of we respect all four players, value all four players and know that all four players can help us win.