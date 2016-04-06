Chargers among teams to schedule Paxton Lynch for visit

The Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos were at the center of an exchange between NFL Media analysts Wednesday about potential trade scenarios that could land quarterback Paxton Lynch for one of them on draft day.
The three clubs are also at the center of Lynch's post-pro day calendar.
The former Memphis star will travel to Dallas on Thursday for a visit with the Cowboys, a team for whom he's already privately worked out, followed by a visit with the Chargers, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. The Broncoshave also scheduled the athletic 6-foot-7 passer for a visit as well.
NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said interest in Lynch should begin with the No. 15 overall pick and the Los Angeles Rams, and continue through the rest of the first round. If he falls toward the end of the round, where the Broncos hold the No. 31 overall pick, things could get interesting on the trade block. Mayock and analyst Bucky Brooks speculated that if the Chargers or Cowboys don't take a quarterback with their first-round picks (Nos. 3 and 4 overall, respectively), they could have an interest in packaging their second-round picks for a trade offer to move ahead of Denver, and perhaps the Arizona Cardinals (No. 29) as well, to take Lynch.
Dallas drafts No. 34 overall in the second round and San Diego is at No. 35, so neither would have to move up far to get ahead of the Broncos. San Diego offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was among the coaches to attend Lynch's pro day workout Wednesday. Of course, the Rams could make it all a moot point by taking Lynch at No. 15, a move that would help get the next quarterback, perhaps Michigan State's Connor Cook, off the board all the faster.
Lynch has already made pre-draft visits to the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, and has worked out privately for Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles.