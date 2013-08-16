Charge against Ohio State star cornerback Bradley Roby reduced

Ohio State star cornerback Bradley Roby could have his misdemeanor charge dropped if he decides to enter a pretrial diversion program.
Roby was arrested July 21 in Bloomington, Ind., and indefinitely suspended by Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer. He originally was charged with battery, a class A misdemeanor; the charges were lessened to disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bob Miller told The Associated Press that Roby has yet to indicate whether he will accept the offer. Miller said the deal is available to first-time, misdemeanor violators and that the charge would be dismissed if Roby isn't arrested in the next year.
An Ohio State athletic department spokesman said the school had no comment.
Roby (5-feet-11, 192 pounds), considered the best corner in the nation by some analysts, has been practicing, but with the second- and third-team units.
Buckeyes starting tailback Carlos Hyde has been suspended for the first three games of the season; he was arrested for an altercation in a bar in Columbus, Ohio, but the charges eventually were dropped.
Hyde will miss games against Buffalo, San Diego State and California. Game 4 is against FCS program Florida A&M, and Big Ten play opens for Ohio State in Game 5, against Wisconsin.
