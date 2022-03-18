Around the NFL

Chandler Jones on following Russell Wilson to AFC West: 'He thought he could get away from me'

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 08:12 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ changed cities, conferences and divisions but will still have to deal with pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ twice a season for the foreseeable future.

Wilson was traded from the NFC West's Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos of the AFC West. Jones, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, followed Wilson to the AFC West, inking a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He thought he could get away from me, leaving [the NFC West], but I'm right here with him again," Jones said Thursday with a chuckle, via ESPN. "So, that's going to be fun, getting after him a little bit."

Jones played six seasons with the Cardinals. He sacked Wilson 14.5 times over that span. Aside from missing both matchups against the Seahawks in 2020 due to injury, Jones sacked Wilson at least once in all but one game both played in the six seasons. Per NFL Research, since 2017, Jones' 12 sacks of Wilson are second-most in the NFL (behind only the Saints' Cameron Jordan taking down Matt Ryan 15 times).

Jones noted the two are friends, but both joining the AFC West underscores the arms race in the toughest division in the NFL heading into 2022.

