Championship Sunday team revelations; C.J. Anderson's rebirth

Looking at the power-based running trio, I believe more teams should pay attention to the collections of RB talented assembled by those squads. Each team features at least two running backs with diverse skills as potential RB1s. The Rams have a pair of bulky backs (Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson) with hard-nosed running games. The Saints have interchangeable RB1s with explosive inside running skills and spectacular pass-catching skills. Although Mark Ingram is more of a screen-game playmaker and Alvin Kamara is a dynamic route runner out of the backfield, the Saints can rely on either one to steady the passing game. The Patriots are unique in their approach, with Sony Michel operating as the lead back and James White used primarily as a receiver in the passing game. Michel does the dirty work between the tackles out of run-heavy sets and a few select spread packages. Meanwhile, White racks up receptions on an assortment of swings, screens and option routes from spread and empty formations. White's versatility makes him an easy No. 1 target to lean on against opponents intent on taking away the Patriots' outside treats.