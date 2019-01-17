Carson Palmer: Arians best thing to happen to Winston

One former Bruce Arians quarterback thinks the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach will be a godsend to signal-caller Jameis Winston.

Retired Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer joined NFL Network's Up To The Minute and noted that Arians' offense should fit Winston like a glove.

"They're going to be great together," Palmer said. "It's probably the best thing that could've happen to Jameis at this point in his career. Getting a guy like B.A. to come in and clean up some things technically. And really installing what he does best and that's push the ball down the field.

"He finds ways to get the ball down the field to Mike Evans with DeSean Jackson there and speed on the outside. His passing game, his vertical passing game is just different. It's hard to defend. You don't see it throughout the league. Every team doesn't do what he does. That combined with the way that Jameis can throw the ball down the field with accuracy, I think it's a great tandem."

Palmer spent the final five years of his NFL career in Arians' system and knows it as well as any quarterback.

It's plowed ground suggesting Arians' offense fits well with Winston's skill set. Palmer noting that Arians can help clean up some of the quarterback's technical flaws in the pocket shouldn't go overlooked. The 25-year-old quarterback hasn't progressed as well as most predicted since his rookie campaign.

The 2019 season is a pivotal one for Winston's career, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. If Palmer is correct, the arrival of Arians will be considered heaven-sent.

You can catch all of Palmer's interview on "Up To The Minute" airing Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.