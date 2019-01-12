Bruce Arians wants DeSean Jackson back in Tampa

By many accounts, DeSean Jackson's days in Tampa Bay seem to be numbered.

Enter new coach Bruce Arians.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning on Good Morning Football Weekend that Arians hopes to have Jackson return to the Buccaneers.

"One of the first things that Bruce Arians did upon getting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job was reach out to people for a phone number for DeSean Jackson," Rapoport said. "They haven't connected yet, but what he intends to do is re-recruit DeSean Jackson to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

The speedy receiver, who has one year remaining on his contract, began the season with three 100-yard games over the first four contests and three touchdowns, but that was as a beneficiary of FitzMagic as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was at the helm in the early going. When Jameis Winston returned, Jackson's numbers waned and he finished the campaign with 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Thus, Jackson was looking to leave Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported in October.

"Remember this is the same guy that asked to be traded during the season; the same guy that really struggled to get on the same page with Jameis Winston," Rapoport said.

Upon his hiring to helm the Bucs -- which was official on Thursday -- Arians begun adding personnel to his staff, but retaining Jackson whose 18.9 yards per catch led the league (the third time in his career he's accomplished that feat) is a priority.

Now that he's got Jackson's number, the goal is to convince the 11-year veteran that he and Winston can dial up a connection that hasn't panned out thus far in Jackson's two years with the franchise.

"What BA wants to do is keep him there and convince him that DeSean Jackson can be a big part of the offense with Arians now," Rapoport said. "This discussion will be all about how Jameis Winston can find Jackson in this offense. If Bruce Arians can get that done, then DeSean Jackson stays."