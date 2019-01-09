Bruce Arians on QB Jameis Winston: 'He can win it all'

Bruce Arians represents Jameis Winston's last and best chance to turn his career around in Tampa Bay.

The new Buccaneers coach told joined The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and effusively praised his latest quarterback pupil.

"His willingness to work is unbelievable," Arians said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. "He's in the office at 5 o'clock in the morning. I have no qualms about that. There's no doubt. The whole thing is going to be built around him."

Winston enters the final year of his rookie deal with his future very much in doubt. Aside from an up-and-down on-field career, the 25-year-old quarterback has off-field concerns as well. Arians believes his long-time relationship with Winston can help both between the lines and outside them.

"I've known him for a long time," Arians told Eisen. "We all make mistakes. He's made his. I've made mine. I feel like I've got a great feel for him, his excitement for the game."

On the field, Winston has struggled throughout his first four years with turnovers, compiling 58 interceptions and 18 lost fumbles. Winston's pocket presence, footwork and decision making must improve under Arians. Too often the quarterback gets happy feet under pressure and makes poor decisions that lead to turnovers.

Arians' track record with quarterbacks and field-stretching offense seem like a perfect fit on paper to unleash Winston's boundless, but still raw, talent. If Winston can't win with Arians, it might never happen in the NFL.

The Bucs' new coach believes his quarterback can lead Tampa to the promised land.

"I think he can win it all," Arians said. "I mean, he has the intelligence, the toughness, and obviously the arm, ability to lead a team. We have to put the right pieces around him."

It's GM Jason Licht's job to put those pieces around Winston. The first and biggest piece is Arians.