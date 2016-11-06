Chad Kelly to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, one of the top prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft at his position, will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a knee injury against Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Kelly suffered a torn ACL and a torn lateral meniscus and will have surgery this week, according to a release by the school.
Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills star Jim Kelly, threw for 2,758 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions in nine games this season. As a senior, he'll now turn his attention toward rehabilitation and preparation for next year's draft.
"This season was more of the same for Chad Kelly -- he had some outstanding throws that make you sit up in your seat, and inconsistencies within the same game," said NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "From a talent standpoint, I think he has ability that will intrigue NFL teams, but I just don't know that this season will get teams excited enough to jump up very early to spend a pick on him."
Kelly (6-foot-2, 224 pounds) has all the arm strength NFL scouts look for, but he tends to make risky throws. His decision-making -- both on and off the field -- will be question marks in the evaluation of his draft value. Kelly was dismissed from Clemson early in his college career, then played at the junior college level before transferring to Ole Miss. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote before the season began that Kelly's game has some similarities to that of Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler.