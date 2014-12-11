Chad Kelly, Jim Kelly's nephew, transferring to Ole Miss

Die-hard college football fans will recognize the name Chad Kelly, the former Clemson quarterback who was brought into the Tigers program with much fanfare as the nephew of Buffalo BillsHall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.
Chad Kelly didn't get a chance to replace Tajh Boyd -- he was kicked off the team by head coach Dabo Swinney after spring practices -- but he now has resurfaced and is apparently headed to an SEC powerhouse.
Kelly, rated by many to be the best junior college quarterback in the country this season after leading East Mississippi to a national title, announced on Twitter that he would be transferring up the road to play for Ole Miss in 2015.
LSU, Indiana and Virginia Tech were listed as the other schools Kelly was considering.
"I know Bo Wallace -- he's a great quarterback, and he happens to be leaving," Kelly told the Clarion-Ledger. "I have to go in there and fight for the job. ... They're looking for a guy to come in right away. That's why you recruit a junior college quarterback."
Like his uncle, Kelly (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) has a strong arm and is able to move around the pocket and run the ball when needed. He threw for 3,905 yards with 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Lions, who capped a 12-0 season with a win over Iowa Western Junior College to win the NJCAA national title.
If Kelly does wind up replacing Wallace, he would be the second straight quarterback to lead the team from the junior college ranks under head coach Hugh Freeze.