#CFBTop25: No. 6, Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Published: Aug 21, 2016 at 04:44 AM
cook-160819-TOS

The "Year of the Running Back" in college football should spark high-octane debates over which rusher is the best. Florida State junior Dalvin Cook will be squarely in that conversation.

After a 10-3 season that concluded with a loss to Houston in the Peach Bowl, FSU will be leaning heavily on Cook to lead a resurgence back into the College Football Playoff. Cook is coming off a first-team All-ACC, second-team All-American season in which he rushed for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns. That yardage total eclipsed Warrick Dunn's 20-year-old single-season school-record rushing total of 1,242. While Cook figures to make a run at the Heisman Trophy, he is also on the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Award and Maxwell Award.

Pulling back the curtain on the vote

Cook received votes from all seven analysts, including two who had Cook rated sixth overall. Cook topped the list in a "16 for '16" countdown of college football's best home-run threats.

What some of our analysts are saying about Cook

"Cook has game-breaking speed and he's also an asset in the passing game. He's capable of leading the Seminoles to a national title." -- Daniel Jeremiah

"Slippery runner with explosive stop-start quickness and burst. Cook has a knack for finding creases in tight quarters, which makes him a threat from anywhere on the field." -- Bucky Brooks

"A home run waiting to happen on each snap. Plus, he feels like he doesn't get the attention he deserves. Each carry reflects his pride, toughness and determination." -- Charles Davis

"Cook was the man on an offense that had lost four offensive linemen and a quarterback headed to the NFL. Everyone knew he would get the ball and he still managed to crank up big plays thanks to his immense talent." -- Lance Zierlein

"Cook uses uncanny vision, patience behind his blocking, and subtle cuts through the hole to set up explosive runs that other backs couldn't find." -- Chase Goodbread

"Cook averaged 7.4 yards an attempt last year, even with an iffy hamstring. Don't be surprised if he uses his elite skills to crack 2,000 yards in 2016." -- Chad Reuter

Where do fans rank Cook?

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Cook received enough votes to finish third in the fan vote. College football running backs have received a heaping helping of hype entering this coming season, and the position accounted for three of the top four spots in the fan vote.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

