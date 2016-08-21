CFBTop25: No. 6, Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

After a 10-3 season that concluded with a loss to Houston in the Peach Bowl, FSU will be leaning heavily on Cook to lead a resurgence back into the College Football Playoff. Cook is coming off a first-team All-ACC, second-team All-American season in which he rushed for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns. That yardage total eclipsed Warrick Dunn's 20-year-old single-season school-record rushing total of 1,242. While Cook figures to make a run at the Heisman Trophy, he is also on the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Award and Maxwell Award.