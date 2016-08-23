#CFBTop25: No. 4, Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

In a crowded competition for the title of CFB's top running back, Stanford junior Christian McCaffrey is arguably the most versatile of the bunch. The 2015 Heisman Trophy runner-up posted a season for the ages in 2015 in leading Stanford to victory in the Rose Bowl.

McCaffrey's unique skill set makes him a threat as a rusher, receiver and return specialist. In 2015, McCaffrey set a new NCAA single-season all-purpose yardage record of 3,864 yards, breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders' mark of 3,250 yards from 1988.

Pulling back the curtain on the vote

McCaffrey earned votes from all seven CFB 24/7 experts, and was one of three players to earn a first-place vote. In CFB 24/7's "16 for '16" series, McCaffrey was rated No. 5 on the list of offensive players in college football who are most likely to become NFL stars.

What some of our analysts are saying about McCaffrey

"You need a dominant day of workhorse rushing yardage, a receiver out of the backfield to torment linebackers or a kick returner? I've got a guy. McCaffrey is the do-it-all heart and soul of the Stanford offense and might be the best college player in the game." -- Lance Zierlein

"Dynamic playmaker capable of scoring from anywhere on the field as a runner, receiver or returner." -- Bucky Brooks

"McCaffrey is a big play waiting to happen and he's the most versatile player in college football." -- Daniel Jeremiah

"It would be too much to expect a better season than the record-breaking one McCaffrey had a year ago, but coach David Shaw will feed him as many touches as possible once again." -- Chase Goodbread

"He could (should?) have won the Heisman Trophy after breaking Barry Sanders' single-season all-purpose yardage mark. Much like Sanders, McCaffrey's combination of toughness and agility makes you hold your breath every time he gets the ball." -- Chad Reuter

"Can literally do it all as a RB/KR ... would not doubt he could star at just about any 'skill' position on the field." -- Charles Davis

Where do fans rank McCaffrey?

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. This is one of three instances in the top four in which the fans and the CFB 24/7 experts agreed on player rankings.

