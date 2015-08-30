CFBTop20: No. 4, Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss

Laremy Tunsil went to Ole Miss as a five-star recruit and has lived up to that advance billing through two seasons with the Rebels. He was a second-team All-SEC selection as a freshman in 2013 and then a first-team All-SEC pick in 2014, as well as an All-America second-team honoree.
With a messy offseason situation seemingly in the rearview, Tunsil can focus on building on his already impressive college resume. Tunsil is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the #CFBTop20 countdown, and tops NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein's list of the top offensive tackles to watch in 2015.
Pulling back the curtain on the vote
Tunsil earned votes from six of seven CFB 24/7 experts, including two second-place votes and two more in the top five.
What some of our analysts are saying about Tunsil
"He has tremendous quickness and plays with outstanding technique. He's the best offensive tackle in college football." -- Daniel Jeremiah
"Already a great college left tackle and has the pass protection talent of a top pro. I will do everything in my power to be in the stadium for his matchup against Myles Garrett from Texas A&M." -- Lance Zierlein
"He's the best offensive tackle in college football. Athleticism plus size plus tenacity equals an All-American." -- Chad Reuter
"Has it all. Best left tackle in the country, and that's saying something considering the competition." -- Charles Davis
"Started as a true freshman at left tackle (nine games) and gave up just one sack." -- Gil Brandt
"Standout left tackle with exceptional footwork. He snuffs out pass rushers with ease and exhibits the kind of power that makes him a monster in the run game." -- Bucky Brooks
Where do fans rank Tunsil?
We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Tunsil finished 12th in the fan vote, which is really quite impressive when you consider that he plays on the offensive line and even the best offensive linemen can be relative anonymous to the casual fan.