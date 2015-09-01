CFBTop20: No. 2, Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU

TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin emerged out of relative obscurity in 2014, helping lead the Horned Frogs into late-season College Football Playoff discussions. Boykin improved tremendously on his 2013 season, and much is expected in 2015 as he gets much of his supporting cast back for what is expected to be a run toward the playoff.
Boykin accounted for 42 total touchdowns in 2014 (33 passing, eight rushing and one receiving). He passed for 3,901 yards, improving on the 1,198-yard total from 2013. His touchdown-to-interception ratio also improved; 7-to-7 in 2013 vs. 33-to-10 in 2014. Boykin brings a dynamic dual-threat element to the game. In 2013, his diverse set of skills helped Boykin become the first player in TCU history to record a 100-yard rushing game, 100-yard receiving game and 200-yard passing game in one season.
Pulling back the curtain on the vote
Boykin earned votes from all seven CFB 24/7 experts. Boykin was one of six players to receive at least one first-place vote; he also earned two third-place votes among experts. In CFB 24/7's "15 for '15" series, Boykin was rated No. 1 on the top Heisman contenders list and the best offensive players list.
What some of our analysts are saying about Boykin
"There might not be a better preseason bet for the Heisman Trophy than Boykin. He averaged 300 passing yards a game last year and was a prolific rushing threat as well, giving TCU one of college football's biggest difference-makers." -- Chase Goodbread
"There are a lot of doubts about how Boykin translates to the next level but he's a dynamic force in college football." -- Daniel Jeremiah
"It's so hard to believe that just two seasons ago, we weren't sure if Boykin would even be a college quarterback. Boykin has a couple of WRs with serious juice and he has to be in the Heisman discussion to start the season." -- Lance Zierlein
"Mix up your looks well, defensive coordinators. If he reads man coverage correctly pre-snap, he's taking off; if he reads zone, he's picking you apart." -- Chad Reuter
"Made the biggest leap I've seen in college football from question mark to supreme playmaker." -- Charles Davis
"Very talented player as runner and passer. Had 41 total touchdowns in 2014 (33 passing and eight rushing). Is he tall enough to be an NFL quarterback?" -- Gil Brandt
"Dynamic athlete with outstanding skills. Not a polished player at the position, but it is hard to dispute his effectiveness running the Horned Frogs' spread offense." -- Bucky Brooks
Where do fans rank Boykin?
We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Boykin finished seventh in the fan vote, which is a surprisingly low spot given that Boykin is the highest returning Heisman finisher from the 2014 vote (he finished fourth behind Marcus Mariota, Melvin Gordon and Amari Cooper).