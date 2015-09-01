CFBTop20: No. 2, Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU

Boykin accounted for 42 total touchdowns in 2014 (33 passing, eight rushing and one receiving). He passed for 3,901 yards, improving on the 1,198-yard total from 2013. His touchdown-to-interception ratio also improved; 7-to-7 in 2013 vs. 33-to-10 in 2014. Boykin brings a dynamic dual-threat element to the game. In 2013, his diverse set of skills helped Boykin become the first player in TCU history to record a 100-yard rushing game, 100-yard receiving game and 200-yard passing game in one season.