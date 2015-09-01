#CFBTop20: No. 2, Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU

Published: Sep 01, 2015 at 03:57 AM
Trevone-Boykin-TOS

TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin emerged out of relative obscurity in 2014, helping lead the Horned Frogs into late-season College Football Playoff discussions. Boykin improved tremendously on his 2013 season, and much is expected in 2015 as he gets much of his supporting cast back for what is expected to be a run toward the playoff.

Boykin accounted for 42 total touchdowns in 2014 (33 passing, eight rushing and one receiving). He passed for 3,901 yards, improving on the 1,198-yard total from 2013. His touchdown-to-interception ratio also improved; 7-to-7 in 2013 vs. 33-to-10 in 2014. Boykin brings a dynamic dual-threat element to the game. In 2013, his diverse set of skills helped Boykin become the first player in TCU history to record a 100-yard rushing game, 100-yard receiving game and 200-yard passing game in one season.

Pulling back the curtain on the vote

Boykin earned votes from all seven CFB 24/7 experts. Boykin was one of six players to receive at least one first-place vote; he also earned two third-place votes among experts. In CFB 24/7's "15 for '15" series, Boykin was rated No. 1 on the top Heisman contenders list and the best offensive players list.

What some of our analysts are saying about Boykin

"There might not be a better preseason bet for the Heisman Trophy than Boykin. He averaged 300 passing yards a game last year and was a prolific rushing threat as well, giving TCU one of college football's biggest difference-makers." -- Chase Goodbread

"There are a lot of doubts about how Boykin translates to the next level but he's a dynamic force in college football." -- Daniel Jeremiah

"It's so hard to believe that just two seasons ago, we weren't sure if Boykin would even be a college quarterback. Boykin has a couple of WRs with serious juice and he has to be in the Heisman discussion to start the season." -- Lance Zierlein

"Mix up your looks well, defensive coordinators. If he reads man coverage correctly pre-snap, he's taking off; if he reads zone, he's picking you apart." -- Chad Reuter

"Made the biggest leap I've seen in college football from question mark to supreme playmaker." -- Charles Davis

"Very talented player as runner and passer. Had 41 total touchdowns in 2014 (33 passing and eight rushing). Is he tall enough to be an NFL quarterback?" -- Gil Brandt

"Dynamic athlete with outstanding skills. Not a polished player at the position, but it is hard to dispute his effectiveness running the Horned Frogs' spread offense." -- Bucky Brooks

Where do fans rank Boykin?

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Boykin finished seventh in the fan vote, which is a surprisingly low spot given that Boykin is the highest returning Heisman finisher from the 2014 vote (he finished fourth behind Marcus Mariota, Melvin Gordon and Amari Cooper).

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.