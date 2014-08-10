CFBTop20: No. 17, Florida CB Vernon Hargreaves

Hargreaves is the best man-to-man cover corner in the SEC, an awfully rare distinction for a true sophomore.
He managed to earn time as a starter last year with two NFL prospects at cornerback ahead of him (Loucheiz Purifoy, Marcus Roberson), and ultimately outperformed both. Hargreaves led the Gators in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (11) as a true freshman, and finished seventh on the team in tackles with 38. This fall, he'll draw the best wide receivers on the Florida schedule, and might not need much safety help in doing it.
Pulling back the curtain on the vote
All but two of the panelists had Hargreaves among their top 20 players, and two placed him in their top 10 (fourth, 10th). He's the highest-ranked sophomore on our top 20.
What some of our analysts are saying about Hargreaves
"He was the most impressive cornerback in college football last season. He reminds me of former Gator Joe Haden." -- Daniel Jeremiah
"Florida has put a lot of good defensive backs in the NFL of late, but this guy could end up in a class by himself. As he becomes stronger, he is going to be able to shut down one side of the field by himself." -- Mike Huguenin
"Standout cover corner with polished footwork and fundamentals. He could emerge as the premier lockdown corner by season's end." -- Bucky Brooks
"He was the best high school cover corner in the nation as a senior and isn't too far from claiming that title in college as a sophomore. He's so fluid covering receivers and understands the game as well as any underclassman." -- Bryan Fischer
Where do fans rank Hargreaves?
We asked Twitter and Facebook users who they considered the best player in college football. Not surprisingly, Hargreaves didn't get a single vote of the more than 19,000 cast. He is a defensive player on a team that has lost steam over the past few years, and he is only a sophomore. He should become more of a household name by the end of this season.