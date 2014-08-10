CFBTop20: No. 17, Florida CB Vernon Hargreaves

He managed to earn time as a starter last year with two NFL prospects at cornerback ahead of him (Loucheiz Purifoy, Marcus Roberson), and ultimately outperformed both. Hargreaves led the Gators in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (11) as a true freshman, and finished seventh on the team in tackles with 38. This fall, he'll draw the best wide receivers on the Florida schedule, and might not need much safety help in doing it.