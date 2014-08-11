CFBTop20: No. 16, UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack

After just a few months on campus, Jack was named both the Offensive AND Defensive Freshman of the Year in the Pac-12. As a running back, he is a powerful rusher who understands how to hit the hole quickly and with momentum. On the other side of the ball as a linebacker, Jack is instinctive when it comes to recognizing the play and reacting, but he really shines as a sure tackler capable of preventing a big play. Few can make it as a two-way player, but Jack excels in the dual role and would land on this list no matter what spot he was playing at.