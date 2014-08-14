CFBTop20: No. 13, UCLA QB Brett Hundley

UCLA's rise up the polls the past few seasons has come in part because of the development of QB Brett Hundley. His head coach, Jim Mora, thinks he's a first-rounder and the NFL veteran isn't just saying that because Hundley is his guy. A dual-threat signal-caller, Hundley is a good runner who can elude defenders on the ground when he needs to but it's his quick trigger in the passing game that keeps defenses honest. He's grown leaps and bounds mentally the past two seasons and has all the tools to be in the Heisman conversation all season long in 2014.